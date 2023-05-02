Steven D. Edwards Purchases 2,046 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $596.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.
