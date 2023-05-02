Steven D. Edwards Purchases 2,046 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Edwards bought 2,046 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $99,681.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,723.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,070. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $596.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,300,000 after purchasing an additional 32,267 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,093,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,797,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.