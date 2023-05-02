Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $260.00

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $243.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $264.13.
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $276.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.20. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Hershey has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $276.88.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 50.24%.
In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total transaction of $376,230.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.83, for a total value of $376,230.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,702,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,265 shares of company stock worth $13,371,072 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,060,000 after purchasing an additional 245,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after acquiring an additional 473,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,354,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after acquiring an additional 41,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hershey by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.
