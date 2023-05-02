StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

