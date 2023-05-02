StockNews.com Begins Coverage on OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Stock Performance
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.35.
OncoCyte Company Profile
