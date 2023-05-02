StockNews.com Downgrades Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) to Hold

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday.

AMKR stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,605,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,495. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Susan Y. Kim sold 1,920,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $48,537,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,261,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,570,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,559,818.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,026,250 shares of company stock valued at $51,141,275. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 723,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 244,314 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 90,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

