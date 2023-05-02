StockNews.com Downgrades Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLSD. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.00.
Clearside Biomedical Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLSD opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.06. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.
