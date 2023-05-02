StockNews.com Downgrades MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MXL. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an underperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MaxLinear from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.93. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $290.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Lougheed sold 115,944 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $4,723,558.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,741.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 2.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 0.8% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip, or SoC, solutions used in broadband, mobile and wireline infrastructure, data center, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

