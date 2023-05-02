StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

AEZS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.63.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Rating ) (TSE:AEZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

