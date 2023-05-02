StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
AEZS opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.40. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $8.63.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Æterna Zentaris, Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its product Macimorelin, is an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist indicated for the diagnosis of Adult Growth Hormone Deficiency. The company was founded on September 12, 1990 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeterna Zentaris (AEZS)
- Insiders Drive Volatility For Keurig Dr Pepper
- After a 40% Drop, Analysts Remain Bullish on Impinj
- Visa Charges Higher After Better-Than-Expected Q2 Report
- onsemi Puts A Bottom in Chip Stocks, Heads For New Highs
- Can Teladoc Stock Be Resuscitated?
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.