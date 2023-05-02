StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

XIN stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $11.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

