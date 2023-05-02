StockNews.com Lowers Ennis (NYSE:EBF) to Buy

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Ennis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EBF traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 103,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,322. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $497.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.48. Ennis has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $23.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 35,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Ennis by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

Featured Articles

