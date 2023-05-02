StockNews.com Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.33.

NASDAQ APPF opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $148.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,178,000 after purchasing an additional 16,886 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,823,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in AppFolio by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after buying an additional 428,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 412,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,455,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

