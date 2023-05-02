StockNews.com Upgrades AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $128.33.
AppFolio Price Performance
NASDAQ APPF opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $118.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31 and a beta of 0.97. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $148.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
