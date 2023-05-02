StockNews.com Upgrades Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $14.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88. Donegal Group has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $468.51 million, a PE ratio of -44.72 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is -212.50%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $461,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.32 per share, for a total transaction of $536,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,673,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,837,560.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 53,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

Recommended Stories

