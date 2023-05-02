StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Lowered to C$6.50 at National Bankshares

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SVI. Cormark lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday.

StorageVault Canada Stock Performance

Shares of CVE SVI opened at C$6.42 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.68 and a one year high of C$7.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.42.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

