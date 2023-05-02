StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVAUF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

SVAUF opened at $4.41 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.