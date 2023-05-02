StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on SVAUF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
SVAUF opened at $4.41 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $5.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59.
StorageVault Canada Company Profile
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
