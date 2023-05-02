Streakk (STKK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $414,193.42

Streakk (STKK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for approximately $122.72 or 0.00429907 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streakk has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $414,193.42 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streakk Profile

Streakk’s genesis date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 123.37639949 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $454,566.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

