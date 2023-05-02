Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $292.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.86.

NYSE SYK traded down $7.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,066,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Stryker has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.39 and a 200-day moving average of $255.35.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total transaction of $850,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.54, for a total value of $850,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,571.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 347,303 shares of company stock worth $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stryker by 20,232.4% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Stryker by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

