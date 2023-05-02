Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $149.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:RGR opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,227,000 after acquiring an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,644,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares in the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

See Also

