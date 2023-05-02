Summit Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 3,276 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.4% during the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 8,785,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,051,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,952,000 after purchasing an additional 246,210 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after purchasing an additional 68,959 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,129,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,300,000 after purchasing an additional 75,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $73.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

