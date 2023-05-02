Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$54.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Eight Capital raised Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. CSFB decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$54.29.

TSE SU opened at C$41.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$36.38 and a one year high of C$53.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.05.

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Get Rating ) (NYSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C$1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.92 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 6.506135 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

