Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.50-11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6-6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.69 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.21-2.71 EPS.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. 1,991,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,440. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.14. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $37.01 and a twelve month high of $119.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

SMCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,031,454.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.48 per share, with a total value of $256,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.