Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.21-2.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7-1.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.67 billion. Super Micro Computer also updated its FY23 guidance to $10.50-11.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SMCI. Wedbush lowered Super Micro Computer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.43. 1,983,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Super Micro Computer has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.14.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 37.49% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total value of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.27, for a total transaction of $416,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,454.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $673,430. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $1,304,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at $351,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after acquiring an additional 56,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

Featured Stories

