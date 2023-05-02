Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $7.87

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.87, but opened at $8.18. Suzano shares last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 492,468 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 35.14%. On average, analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.
