Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Price Hits $0.0083

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy’s launch date was September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,474,167,583 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,797,310,970 tokens. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

Sweat Economy Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

