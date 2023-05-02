Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.24% of Spectrum Brands worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Brands by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Spectrum Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPB traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.49. 571,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,247. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.93 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.23 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.32.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

