Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.25% of Brink’s worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,918,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 465,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,849 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 128,263 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,717,000 after acquiring an additional 69,051 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,618,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,698,000 after acquiring an additional 65,960 shares during the period. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brink’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

Shares of Brink’s stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $61.42. The company had a trading volume of 45,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.35. The Brink’s Company has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day moving average of $61.51.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brink’s news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

