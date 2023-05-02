Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 390,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 314.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,898,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,820,000 after acquiring an additional 192,031 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 47,630 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $762,556.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,268,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,313,007.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of Primo Water stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $15.10. The stock had a trading volume of 258,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,834. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.03). Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Primo Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Primo Water’s payout ratio is presently 168.42%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

