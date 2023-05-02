Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) PT Raised to $30.00

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symbotic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Shares of Symbotic stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 475,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,068. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.16.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 6.08% and a negative return on equity of 148.57%. The business had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.61) earnings per share. Symbotic’s revenue was up 177.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Symbotic will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 12,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $209,933.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,203.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,326 shares of company stock valued at $846,941. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Symbotic by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 57.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

