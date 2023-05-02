Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of TRHC stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.60. 14,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,422. The firm has a market cap of $150.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.00. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Tabula Rasa HealthCare
Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.
