Taiyo Life Insurance Co. Acquires New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Taiyo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 490,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,670,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 4.7% of Taiyo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Taiyo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.93% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.98. The company had a trading volume of 250,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,788. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $137.55. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.76.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

