Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $50.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $1.52 on Tuesday, hitting $39.12. 440,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,205,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 182,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 79,498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 608,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116,768 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,136 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

