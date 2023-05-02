TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL decreased its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 25.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TRP stock opened at $41.59 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

