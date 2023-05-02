TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $32.87

Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.87 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 60462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTGT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

TechTarget Trading Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $956.33 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.16.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 23.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TechTarget news, Director Robert D. Burke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,441. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $29,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 16,996 shares in the company, valued at $671,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TechTarget by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in TechTarget by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in TechTarget by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in TechTarget by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

