Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCentric Advisors LLC

AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 22,795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,127,000. Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Trading Down 0.7 %

TECK stock opened at $45.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.67. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TECK shares. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

