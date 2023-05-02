Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 78.75 ($0.98). Approximately 10,135 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 134,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.25 ($0.99).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.27) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Monday, March 20th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £66.06 million, a PE ratio of -1,575.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 86.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 73.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc offers concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, retail, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

