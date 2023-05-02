Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TER. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Teradyne from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.30. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.19.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 47.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

