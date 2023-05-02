Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Receives $11.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.33.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 20,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $42,062.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,902,110.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,199,668 shares of company stock worth $3,610,666. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Stock Down 2.2 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LLAP. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Terran Orbital by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 277,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.74 on Thursday. Terran Orbital has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $6.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market cap of $251.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $31.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. Research analysts expect that Terran Orbital will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

