Terry A. Oznick Purchases 755 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Stock

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) SVP Terry A. Oznick bought 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $14,865.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,865.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBINN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 52,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,508. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.77 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.