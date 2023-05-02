Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 314.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,219 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $163,755.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $520,818.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,618.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 15.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

