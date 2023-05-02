TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Lowered to $121.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a neutral rating to a positive rating and reduced their target price for the company from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.13.

TFII opened at $108.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.54. TFI International has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $128.93.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in TFI International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in TFI International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TFI International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $1,248,000. 60.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

