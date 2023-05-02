TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.
TG Therapeutics Price Performance
TGTX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 7,307,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TG Therapeutics
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.
