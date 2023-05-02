TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 2nd, 2023

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

TGTX stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.16. 7,307,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,642,710. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. TG Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTXGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 173.03% and a negative net margin of 7,124.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 290.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 30,760 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.