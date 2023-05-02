The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $141.15.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALL shares. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on Allstate from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Allstate Stock Up 0.1 %

Allstate stock opened at $115.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Allstate has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day moving average of $126.68.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allstate will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the first quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 48.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

