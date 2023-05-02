The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 436,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,962,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of BK opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

