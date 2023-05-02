The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.60.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, Director Katherine Oliver purchased 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,990.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,480.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHEF. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 54.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,440,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,764,000 after acquiring an additional 97,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.54. Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $42.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 1.85.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $791.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It operates through Food Product Distribution segment. The Food Product Distribution segment operates primarily in the United States. The company was founded by Christopher Pappas and John D. Pappas in 1985 and is headquartered in Ridgefield, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.