The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,734,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,225 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $173,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.79. 6,252,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,139,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.70%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,849,033. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,296 shares of company stock worth $9,256,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

