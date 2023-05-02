The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $18.92.
Kasikornbank Public Company Profile
