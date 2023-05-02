The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY)

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kasikornbank Public (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Kasikornbank Public Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPCPY opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Kasikornbank Public has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $18.92.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Co Ltd. engages in the commercial banking, securities, and other related businesses. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Business, Retail Business, Treasury and Capital Markets Business and World Business Group, Muang Thai Group Holding Businesses, and Others. The Corporate Business segment provides financial products and services to the high-net-worth individuals, government and state enterprises, and financial institutions.

