The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Position Lowered by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,662,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 493.4% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 200,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $68,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 5,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.8 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.82 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

