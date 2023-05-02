The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 18,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.66%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
