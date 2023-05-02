The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Short Interest Update

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBAGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 18,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

