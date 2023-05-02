The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $6.31 on Tuesday, reaching $291.39. 889,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,712,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $295.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.81.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.