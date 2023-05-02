The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Doliver Advisors LP

Doliver Advisors LP lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.17. The stock had a trading volume of 372,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The stock has a market cap of $297.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.81.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

