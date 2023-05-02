The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 11,498 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Nerdy by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,073,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 43,587 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 681,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 19,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Trading Down 10.7 %

Shares of NRDY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,221,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,076. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $4.44. The company has a market cap of $576.27 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nerdy ( NYSE:NRDY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $41.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 98.82% and a negative net margin of 21.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Nerdy, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Nerdy news, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 15,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 868,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,027.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $236,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 894,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 152,503 shares of company stock worth $464,218. 38.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Nerdy from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Nerdy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

